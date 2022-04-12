BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Boulder Police Department says an officer has been placed on administrative leave for allegations of racism, antisemitism and unprofessional conduct.

CU Boulder police announced the internal affairs investigation for the officer in a response to a Twitter thread by SAFE Boulder.

“We found the Reddit account of University of Colorado Boulder Police Department Officer Drew Matthews and it’s full of anti-homeless and anti-Black comments, including a call to attack homeless people with high pressure fire hoses,” SAFE Boulder shared.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.