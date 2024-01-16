DENVER (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Boulder Museum of Natural History became the official home of a 22-foot-long Triceratops on Tuesday.

The reconstructed skeleton, which was made using a cast of several Triceratops dinosaurs found in Wyoming in the 1800s, will be on display in the lobby of the Sustainable, Energy Environment Community building.

It was a gift from the Smithsonian Institution.

“Everybody knows about Triceratops,” Karen Chin, professor in the Department of Geological Sciences and curator of paleontology at the CU Museum, said. “But it’s not common in museums to see the whole animal. To see the scale of this dinosaur, and such a weird dinosaur, is very exciting.”

A plaster cast of a life-size Triceratops being installed in the lobby of the SEEC building at the University of Colorado Boulder. (Photo by Casey A. Cass/University of Colorado)

A plaster cast of a life-size Triceratops being installed in the lobby of the SEEC building at the University of Colorado Boulder. (Photo by Casey A. Cass/University of Colorado)

A plaster cast of a life-size Triceratops being installed in the lobby of the SEEC building at the University of Colorado Boulder. (Photo by Casey A. Cass/University of Colorado)

A plaster cast of a life-size Triceratops being installed in the lobby of the SEEC building at the University of Colorado Boulder. (Photo by Casey A. Cass/University of Colorado)

A plaster cast of a life-size Triceratops being installed in the lobby of the SEEC building at the University of Colorado Boulder. (Photo by Casey A. Cass/University of Colorado)

A plaster cast of a life-size Triceratops being installed in the lobby of the SEEC building at the University of Colorado Boulder. (Photo by Casey A. Cass/University of Colorado)

Crews setting up a reconstructed Triceratops in the lobby of the University of Colorado Boulder Sustainability, Energy and Environment Community building (Credit: CU Boulder)

It arrived in Boulder in 2022, having previously been in Washington, D.C. It was first assembled and put on display at the Smithsonian Museum in 1905.

CU said a crew painstakingly put it back together off-site before delivering it to its new home.

Triceratops roamed Colorado and the west during the Cretaceous Period, which was around 68 to 66 million years ago.