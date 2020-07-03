CU Boulder investigates more racist social media posts from students

CU Boulder is investigating this racist social media post that surfaced this week, that appears to be from a student.

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Boulder Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance is investigating more than 50 race-based incidents in the last five weeks.

Thursday, social media pictures surfaced of a young man using the N-word and a word that begins with “F” that disparages the LGBTQ community. The post appears to be from a CU Boulder student, when he was younger. He did not respond to messages asking about the pictures.

The university’s Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance is investigating it and many more complaints. In fact, in the last five weeks the OIEC has received complaints about 57 race-based incidents. Many are social media posts from the past that are surfacing now.

“It’s disturbing to see our young people still engaging in these overt acts of racism,” said Dr. Apryl Alexander, an associate professor of psychology at the University of Denver.

“It’s a really tricky First Amendment issue,” Alexander said. “The First Amendment does protect our right to free speech, but the conversation that’s happening is…there could still be consequences for that free speech.”

Earlier this month, the University of Denver rescinded the admission of a student after it became aware of a racist post from the student. Colorado State University did the same. The University of Florida, Marquette University and others have recently taken the same actions.

But other universities are treating the posts differently.

Missouri State University recently said it would use a student’s racist post as an educational opportunity.

“Universities are trying to keep their environments safe and that’s why some are rescinding admissions,” Dr. Alexander said. “But universities are talking about how to implement some of this training for new students who are coming in.”

CU Boulder has not decided how and if it will discipline the students for the posts that have been recently reported.

A page on its website about racist posts reads, “CU Boulder takes seriously all allegations of racial hostility.” It goes on to say, “Racist comments on social media must form a pattern of targeted behavior against an individual based on their protected class and be so severe and/or pervasive as to constitute race-based harassment, that could ultimately result in discipline. As a public institution, the university cannot punish people for speech that is within the boundaries of free speech. Freedom of speech must be balanced with the goal of ensuring equal access to an inclusive educational and professional environment.”

CU Boulder has a web page that addresses frequently asked questions about racist student posts.