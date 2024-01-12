DENVER (KDVR) — A scientific instrument created by scientists and engineers at the University of Colorado Boulder will be used in a NASA mission to collect space dust.

It’s part of NASA’s Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe mission.

According to CU Boulder, a team at its Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics recently shipped out the Interstellar Dust Experiment, a space instrument that will be installed on the NASA spacecraft alongside nine other instruments.

This week, IDEX was carefully loaded onto a delivery truck to be delivered to Maryland.

The drum-shaped instrument weighs 47 pounds and will be installed on the NASA probe at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. The mission is being led by Princeton University, according to CU Boulder.

IDEX is slated to be the first of 10 instruments installed on the Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe (IMAP) spacecraft. (Credit: Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

What space dust means for science

Capturing space dust is important to scientists because only a few dozen grains of interstellar dust have been captured. Each IDEX find could provide ancient information to scientists.

IMAP is slated to launch in spring 2025 for a two-year mission. It will journey roughly 1 million miles to reach Lagrange Point 1, located between Earth and the sun.

Once there, IMAP will use its 10 instruments, including the IDEX, to “resolve fundamental scientific questions about the local interstellar medium, the boundaries that surround our solar system, and how particles are accelerated to high energies in space,” according to Princeton University.

During the mission, IDEX will open a 20-inch aperture to collect and analyze tiny grains of dust, kind of like a pool skimmer. The dust is mostly particles shed by comets and asteroids.

“These dust particles were born in supernova explosions, most of them have been altered as they traveled in interstellar space, but they’re still the closest material we have for understanding the original building blocks of the solar system,” Mihály Horányi, principal investigator for IDEX and a physics professor at CU Boulder, said in a release. “Detecting and analyzing them in space opens a new window to the universe.”

Space dust grains travel over 100,000 mph

A similar instrument, the Student Dust Counter, was launched on the New Horizons mission in 2006, and another instrument, the Surface Dust Analyzer, will be part of NASA’s Europa Clipper Mission scheduled for later this year.

While the previous instrument worked, space dust particles are so rare that the IDEX team made it roughly 2.5 times larger than the Surface Dust Analyzer.

Each grain of dust, expected to contain elements like silicon and carbon, may only measure a few millionths of an inch wide, and some will also be traveling well over 100,000 miles per hour.

The dust will hit the IDEX and instantly vaporize into a cloud of ions, which the instrument will then collect and analyze.

“The main challenge with IDEX has been what engineers call ‘dynamic range,’” Scott Tucker, IDEX project manager, said in the release. “We’ve got to take both really fast and large particles and smaller and slower particles and measure them with the same instrument.”

Raquel Arens, who works on mission operations for IDEX, said the instrument is the result of years of work, including late nights and early morning, from a team of professionals and students at the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics.

“What we as a team and LASP have accomplished is amazing,” Arens said in the release. “It’s astounding to watch all of these engineers work together, work late hours, figure out problems and continuously keep moving forward with a positive attitude.”