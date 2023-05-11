BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Boulder spring graduation ceremony is being held Thursday morning at Folsom Field. The ceremony will go on rain or shine.

As of 6 a.m., it is raining in Boulder and the National Weather Service said rain could continue throughout the morning.

Four years ago in 2019, it snowed overnight and during the commencement ceremonies. Folsom Field was covered in about three inches but the ceremony was not canceled.

On Thursday, 9,538 graduates will receive diplomas.

Graduation begins at 8:30 a.m. and should last about an hour and a half.