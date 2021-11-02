CU Boulder frat house sex assaults under investigation

BOULDER (KDVR) — Boulder Police have confirmed two separate but ongoing sexual assault investigations that reportedly happened at the same off-campus fraternity house.

In response, students are holding a march Friday evening to call attention to the need for more action on sex assaults among students.

According to police, each case happened at a fraternity house in the 1000 block of 12th Street. The first sexual assault was reported to have occurred late Oct. 23/early Oct. 24. The second sexual assault reportedly happened on Oct. 31.

Police did not say which fraternity house was involved, but students who spoke with FOX31 said it happened at the Pi Kappa Alpha house. The march on Friday will lead to the outside of the Pi Kappa Alpha house, according to a digital flyer shared with FOX31.

In a statement Boulder police say:

The Department takes all such reports seriously and are unable to release further details at this time without compromising the integrity of the investigations. We encourage anyone with any information about these two incidents to call Dispatch at 303-441-3333. If you’ve been a victim of sexual assault and would like to make a report, please call the Boulder Police Department’s non-emergency number anytime at 303-441-3333. If you want confidential victim advocacy, you can call Moving to End Sexual Assault (MESA) at 303-443-7300.” Boulder Police Department

Meanwhile, the University of Colorado Boulder sent this statement in response to the sex assault cases:

We are aware of recent allegations of sexual assault off-campus. CU Boulder takes reports of sexual assault seriously, and allegations are reported to the Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance (OIEC). Anyone who would like to share information or discuss addressing such conduct can contact OIEC at 303-492-2127 or cureport@colorado.edu. We also ask anyone with information on a crime to report it to the police. University community members seeking free and confidential support, trauma informed counseling, and victim advocacy can also reach out to our Office of Victim Assistance at 303-492-8855 or assist@colorado.edu.” University of Colorado Boulder

FOX31 reached out to the national chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha, as well as its Boulder chapter, but neither had responded by the time this article was published.