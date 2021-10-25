Nearly 30K former and current CU Boulder students’ personal information hacked

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Boulder is sending emails to roughly 30,000 former and current students that have been impacted by a data breach, according to a release from the university.

Most of the people impacted are no longer CU students or employees, according to the release.

The university said the third-party software, provided by Atlassian, had a vulnerability that impacted a program used by the Office of Information Security. The office did an analysis that showed some data was accessed by a hacker.

The personal information included names, student ID numbers, addresses, dates of birth, phone numbers and genders.

CU is providing monitoring services free of cost for people who are affected.

The Office of Information Technology upgraded and tested the latest version of the software, and deemed it’s no longer at risk to that specific vulnerability.