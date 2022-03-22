BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — One year after the deadly mass shooting at the Table Mesa King Soopers, the community came together to remember the 10 lives lost that day.

King Soopers employee Teri Leiker’s legacy lives on through band members at the University of Colorado Boulder. Leiker was an avid fan of the marching band and the Buffs.

In December of 2021, the first two recipients of the Teri Leiker Endowed Memorial Marching Band Scholarship Fund were named. Chander Jeep and Anna Hirschmann are now honored to carry on her legacy.

In an interview with FOX31, they shared their passion for music, the CU Buffs and how it also matched Leiker’s love for the two.

Those who wish to donate to the scholarship fund can do so by visiting the University’s website dedicated to the scholarship.

Statement from Teri Leicker’s mother, Margie Whittington

I’m Margie Whittington, Teri Leiker’s mom. Her “daddy” Tom Whittington, her brother Kevin Mack, sister-in-law RoxAnn Mack and niece Rachael Mack are so thankful for Teri’s Marching Band Scholarship. Our thanks to Marty Coffin Evans and her husband Robert Trembly for donating funds to start this Scholarship. We have enjoyed meeting and talking with them – they are genuinely great people. We are extremely grateful. So many people have contributed to this scholarship, friends and family of Teri’s, people from Missouri, Maine, Indiana, California, Ohio, Florida, and of course from our wonderful people in Colorado who had never met her. The generous giving of all of these people has grown this Scholarship into a full Scholarship/Endowment. As of July 1, 2020, this Scholarship fund had grown to $42,693.28 – how spectacular is that? CU College of Music has been so attentive to our family and we so much enjoyed the gift of football tickets and enjoying meeting the Music people in the Suite at the game. Dean Davis and his wife were so very fabulous to us. Our Congratulations to Chandler Jeep and Anna Hirschmann – both Natives of Colorado – who are the first students to receive Teri’s Scholarship funds. Both of these students expressed to us their absolute love of being in the CU Marching Band. Chandler said he felt “Teri has inspired me to carry the spirit of the marching band wherever I go. We saw Anna’s enthusiasm for the Band as she told us she couldn’t imagine not being in the CU Marching Band. Both recipients of the Scholarship are very deserving of it. As most people in Boulder know, Teri was an enthusiastic, passionate fan of the CU Marching Band. She was at most, if not all, of the Stampede celebrations held on the Pearl Street Mall the night before each home CU Football Game – singing and dancing with a smile on her face. She was always in her CU Buffaloes cap, shirt and jacket. Teri was not able to attend college, but she sure enjoyed being around college students at the Stampede and as a member of CU’s Best Buddies program. Thanks to one and all – we so very much appreciate and love you all.