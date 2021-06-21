CU athletic facilities will go to 100% capacity in August

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, University of Colorado athletics will return to full capacity.

According to University of Colorado athletic director Rick George, the four main athletic facilities: Folsom Field, the CU Events Center, Prentup Field and the tennis complex on the South Campus will be at 100% capacity for events beginning with the new athletic year in August.

With only (mostly) family members permitted access to one football game and a handful of games toward the end of the spring season, returning to normalcy and filling up facilities again will be a game changer to CU athletics.

“All of us, the student-athletes, coaches and staff are looking forward to welcoming back our fans to every one of our venues after playing before mostly empty seats last year,” George said.

Season tickets are currently on sale for CU Football, as are tickets for the Texas A&M game in Denver. Mini-plan packages go on sale on Tuesday.

CU will adhere to county regulations that have yet to be finalized regarding the wearing of masks and/or the proof the vaccination.