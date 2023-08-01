DENVER (KDVR) — If you are a Colorado student, you can now apply to Colorado State University for free.

As of Tuesday, CSU is now the largest four-year institution in Colorado to waive its $50 application fee for in-state students, according to the university.

Students can qualify for the free application program if they have attended a Colorado high school or college/university or currently live in Colorado.

“We’re very excited to make every day a free application day for Coloradans,” CSU President Amy Parsons said in a statement. “This new initiative, along with CSU’s extensive student support, underlines our commitment to providing access for students. We want to remove barriers to higher education, and to open doors to all qualified students with the desire to earn a world-class, four-year degree.”

Colorado Free Application Days is a program held for three days every year, and during those days Colorado residents can apply to all 32 public colleges and universities for free.

CSU said previously, students could also request a waiver for the fee, but removing the fee entirely for all residents is an important and innovative step.

“The idea is that students, at whatever point they’re at in the application cycle, don’t need to worry about the cost of applying to CSU,” Daniels said. “We know that application fees deter some students from applying to college, and we hope that by removing this barrier, more Colorado students will realize higher education is within their reach and choose to stay in the great state of Colorado.”

Applications to apply to CSU for the 2024-25 school year opened on Tuesday, Aug. 1. For more information on how to apply to the university, visit CSU’s website.

The 2023 Colorado Free Application Days will be Oct. 17-19.