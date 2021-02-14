CSU students training for once in a lifetime summer opportunity

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — They aren’t your typical Colorado State student athletes, but they should be considered ones because between six Pi Kappa Phi members, they will ride over 5,000 miles on bikes this summer.

“It’s about trying something new and experiencing something I probably won’t ever get to experience again,” said Julian Chavez, CSU freshman.

The ride they are about to go on is through the Ability Experience. It’s a national philanthropy organization dedicated to supporting people with disabilities and spreading awareness across the country.

“It is a long way for biking, and it’s a pretty big commitment milage wise, but even with that it’s not just the biking,” said Jordan Skolnick, CSU sophomore. “To meet these kids that are excited to get to know the cyclers, we get to do these dance parties and bingo nights, you are going to have that one on one interaction and it’s going to change these kids lives.”

Two of these guys (Kelin Laing and Julian Chavez) will do the Journey of Hope from Seattle all the way to Washington D.C. The four others (Jordan Skolnick, Owen Keaser, Jack Gifford, and Elliot Kneeland) will do Gear Up Florida and ride from Miami to Tallahassee, and training for these rides is in full swing right now.

“We have two different coaches that are training us through this app called Training Peaks, so they upload workouts everyday for us,” said Chavez. “It could be from a bike ride to endurance training to strength training.”

It might be cold out in Colorado right now, but no excuses is the motto these students thrive on.

“Us getting out of bed and going on a ride is something enough to make a difference in a kids life and that means a lot because these rides we do, but it makes all the difference in the long run,” said Skolnick.

With a few months until the ride begins, donations are encouraged through a GoFundMe page to help support the Ability Experience.