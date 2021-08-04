CSU Scholarship to honor Djibril “Jibby” Diol

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – Colorado State University and Kiewit Companies Foundation are establishing a civil engineering scholarship in to honor Djibril “Jibby” Diol, who graduated from the school in December 2018.

Diol, his wife, their 2-year-old daughter, his sister and her baby were killed in an arson fire at their home in Green Valley Ranch on Aug. 5, 2020.

“Jibby valued education to the highest degree,” said Ousman Ba, a CSU alumnus and friend to the Diol family, in an announcement about the scholarship. “A scholarship is one of the best ways we can honor this amazing human being who brightened any room he stepped into because of his smile, energy, or 6-foot-8-inch frame.”

Djibril, Adja and Khadija Diol died in a deadly fire in Green Valley Ranch. (Credit: Crime Stoppers)

Jibby, as friends called him, is being remembered for his positive outlook, outgoing personality and strong work ethic, earning him friendship and respect at CSU and Kiewit construction, according to CSU.

“What set Jibby apart was his ‘why,'” said Jason Proskovec, a Kiewit project manager. “It was never about Jibby and his success. Jibby’s success meant a better life for his family and community.”

He was a Senegalese immigrant devoted to supporting his family in the U.S. and Senegal while attending college, according to CSU.

Kiewit Companies Foundation is donating a $12,500 match to gifts made toward the scholarship. A permanent endowment will be established when the goal of$25,000 has been achieved, according to CSU.

“He had such big and ambitious goals for the future,” said Maryam Aîda Tidjani, a friend of Diol’s and a CSU student. “I am so grateful for this scholarship because he would have loved to be able to help young, driven students who want a better life, just like him,” Tidjani said. “I am positive he would have been proud of that.”

“Be more like Jibby, and we use it to this day,” Proskovec said about Diol’s work ethic, drive, and smile. “His positive attitude always brought up morale, directly impacting the performance of his team.”