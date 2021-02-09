CSU professor arrested; accused of having child porn on university computer

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A professor at Colorado State University has been arrested for suspicion of possessing child pornography.

Fort Collins police arrested Dr. Boris Kondratieff, 66, on Jan. 29.

Kondratieff faces multiple charges relating to possession of sexually explicit materials of children.

Arrest documents show that a research associate reported seeing child pornography on Kondratieff’s computer on CSU’s campus in Oct. of 2020.

The associate reported to the Dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences what he allegedly saw on the computer, according to the arrest affidavit.

According to the arrest documents, the dean followed up on the information by seizing the computer from Kondratieff’s office and taking it to CSU police. The computer was stored with CSUPD until an arrest warrant was obtained.

On Oct. 9, Kondratieff was placed on administrative leave by CSU and prohibited from returning to campus, according to arrest documents.

Arrest documents state that a warrant was granted on Oct. 23 to forensically analyze the computer that was seized from Kondratieff’s office. More items were seized from Kondratieff’s office on Nov. 6.

According to arrest recordings and following an investigation and lab analysis of Kondratieff’s computers, Kondratieff was arrested on Jan. 29.

Kondratieff is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 22.