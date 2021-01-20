CSU police looking for suspect seen looking into residence hall, exposing himself

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Police at Colorado State University (CSU) are looking for a suspect who allegedly exposed himself outside of Edwards Hall Tuesday night.

CSU police received a report of a window peeper in a tree on the north side of Edwards Hall. The suspect was seen masturbating while in the tree shortly before midnight.

The suspect is described by multiple witnesses as a male wearing a very dark, possibly green, puffy or thick winter coat and black pants. He was carrying a large backpack.

Through the use of security camera footage, CSU police believe the suspect was driving a white, 2008 to 2010 Toyota Scion XB.

The suspect drove off campus toward the south on Meridian and Whitcomb shortly after midnight, leaving a parking spot on Hughes Street directly north of Academic Village. The suspect is believed to have driven onto the main campus and parked in that area yesterday at 6 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSUPD at 970-491-6425.