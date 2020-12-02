CSU marching band takes COVID-19 precautions to heart

FORT COLLINS, Colo (KDVR) — On a practice field near the Colorado State University campus, the sound of the CSU fight song pumps through the surrounding neighborhood.

The CSU Marching Band is continuing to practice, despite COVID-19 keeping them home from CSU football games.

And there’s another change; the CSU Marching Band, is not marching, at all.

Instead, they’re playing a vital role in figuring out how COVID-19 is transmitted through instruments.

