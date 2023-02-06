FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — CSU and its students are condemning the recent incident at a basketball game, saying it is not representative of the university.

“From what I know of the event, I feel like it was a breach of the principles of community. I feel like it was immature,” Associated Students of Colorado President Rob Long said.

“It’s a small fraction of people that made a mistake. I would like for them to own up to their mistake,” Associated Students of Colorado State University Speaker of the Senate Nick DeSalvo said.

Andy Lenec, whose parents were political refugees from Ukraine, decried the incident.

Lenec now lives in Broomfield.

“For us not to be able to appreciate what Ukrainians are going through right now is inexcusable. Insensitivity is beyond cruel. It’s a reflection of stupidity,” Lenec said.

A group called Ukrainians of Colorado says the chants were insensitive and ignorant.

“I’m not sure if they know Max’s family is still in Ukraine hiding in the bomb shelters. It’s very much unacceptable,” Ukrainians of Colorado Member Marina Dubrova said.

The university is investigating to see if the student conduct code was violated.

Max Shulga, the Ukrainian player, tweeted a statement saying the chanting was “upsetting” but he knows “emotions can run high during competition.”

He added people can say things they don’t mean. Shulga ended up making free throws which helped Utah beat CSU.

CSU said if a student was involved they can, among other things, be prohibited from entering future athletic events for violating the student conduct code.