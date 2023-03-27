FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Fort Collins received 10 inches of snow on Monday and Colorado State University canceled classes.

“I was not expecting this. I was thinking maybe our tennis practice would be canceled with the club, but I didn’t expect there to be this much snow,” said student Ellie Hartman.

Hartman was pleased to see that the school had cleared a lot of snow by noon.

“They did a really good job of clearing all the snow from the sidewalk,” she said.

University staff said at 6:30 Monday morning they had already received 8.5 inches of snow. This is CSU’s second weather closure this academic year. The school closed on Jan. 18 for snow and cold.

Students say they are glad that conditions improved quickly and roads looked much better by the afternoon.

“When I first got up it was still snowing very hard. It was about 5 o’clock in the morning and now the roads are clear, and it feels like I could probably take my jacket off,” Adi Newman said.