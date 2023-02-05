FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State University issued an apology to a Ukrainian student-athlete from Utah State after some fans from CSU’s student section chanted “Russia” at the player during a basketball game.

The CSU Rams faced the Utah State Aggies at home on Saturday night. Utah State’s Max Shulga — who is from Kiev, Ukraine, where his family still resides — went to the free throw line late in the game and was showered with “Russia!” chants from the Colorado State student section.

The university issued a public apology on its Twitter page saying they do not condone the behavior of the small group of individuals at the game.

“On behalf of Colorado State, we apologize to the student-athlete and Utah State. This is a violation of our steadfast belief in the Mountain West Sportsmanship Policy and University Principles of Community. Every participant, student, and fan should be welcome in our venues, and for something like this to have occurred is unacceptable at Colorado State.”

Utah State also provided a statement following the incident:

“Utah State University and its athletics department fully supports Max Shulga and his family, who reside in Ukraine. The incident that occurred during our men’s basketball game at Colorado State last night was inappropriate and unacceptable. We accept the Colorado State administration and basketball staff for not condoning such behavior.”

Utah State claimed victory over CSU in Saturday’s game with a final score of 88-79.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.