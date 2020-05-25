CSPD uses stun gun on suspect, he passes away

COLORADO SPRINGS (KXRM) — A man has died after being tazed by a CSPD officer Sunday morning.

An altercation between neighbors escalated to one of them pulling out a knife, just before 10 a.m. a witness called police.

Once officers got to the home on Ashgrove Street in the Stratton Meadows neighborhood, they attempted to talk them down, however, the situation continued to escalate, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the officers used a stun gun at least once on one of the men. The officers on scene said the man seemed to be unaffected and they continued struggling with the suspect.

The man eventually became unresponsive and died. The officers did do CPR but it was unsucessful.

His name has not been released.

The two officers involved in the incident will be on administrative leave. This case will be investigated by the El Paso County Sherriff’s Office as a use-of-force case per state statute.

No word on if any of the officers were hurt.