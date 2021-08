DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol says a trooper was rear-ended while working a traffic stop on Monday morning.

CSP said the crash happened at C-470 and Lucent Boulevard around 7:45 a.m.

The trooper was inside of his vehicle during a traffic stop when he was rear-ended. The trooper received minor injuries. CSP said the other driver was being checked out by emergency personnel.

The crash is under investigation.