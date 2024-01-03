LIMON, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado State Patrol trooper shared his story Wednesday of a scary scene on Interstate 70 near Seibert the day after Christmas.

“Something caught my attention, something was wrong and basically within a few seconds that car was coming on the shoulder in direct line with my vehicle,” Trooper Brett Corbin said.

Corbin spoke to FOX31 and Channel 2 exclusively about his experience on Dec. 26. The trooper was working on I-70 just about four miles outside of Seibert helping multiple crashed vehicles during the middle of a snowstorm.

“I was actually on vacation,” Corbin said. “I just came out to help out during the blizzard.”

While assisting with one of the cars in a ditch, Corbin was in front of his vehicle. At the same time, a car drove at a high speed into the back of his vehicle.

“It is kind of hard to grasp how close that was to being an injury or something worse,” Corbin said.

The whole situation was caught on his body camera. Corbin can be seen running into the interstate to avoid being hit by the car, then running back to the shoulder of the interstate while the car that struck his vehicle swerved into the median.

Just seconds later the video showed another car, driving at a higher speed, go past Corbin and the debris from the original crash on the road.

“As I stepped out into the lane I noticed that vehicle was coming towards me directly,” Corbin said.

After calling dispatch to report his vehicle being struck and requesting an ambulance for the driver who hit his car, he ran to the median to make sure they were OK.

“Their vehicle came so close to me that fluid leaking off the car splattered all over the bottom of my pant leg,” Corbin said.

The driver who hit his car was cited for careless driving resulting in an injury.

Corbin said first responders and others on the roadside are vulnerable to distracted, sleepy and impaired drivers. They said the other risk is people going out and driving in bad weather.

“I’m thankful I walked away from that uninjured,” Corbin said.

He was wearing a neon coat when the crash happened. He also takes steps like calling dispatch ahead of pulling over to report his location in case something like this were to happen. Corbin said he also double-checks his mirrors when he has to get out of his vehicle.

The state of Colorado has a “move over” law that just expanded last year to include non-emergency vehicles also on the side of the road.

Corbin said the tagline within CSP this year is “Don’t Hit Me,” a phrase that in hindsight he said he finds very fitting, especially considering everything he just went through.