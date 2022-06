STERLING, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado State Patrol Trooper is recovering after a driver hit his patrol car along Interstate 76 Thursday morning.

CSP Sterling tweeted out photos of the crash, implying the driver was distracted by saying, “Please, please, put the cell phone down or pull off the road to use it.”

Courtesy: Colorado State Patrol

The Trooper is “100% OK” while the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital. The crash happened on milepost 111 eastbound.