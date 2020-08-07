CSP to step up DUI enforcement as hundreds of thousands head to Sturgis for bike week

DENVER (KDVR) – Motorcyclists from across the country are making their way to Sturgis, South Dakota for what is generally one of the largest rallies in the country.

While the coronavirus pandemic is expected to tamper attendance, the Washington Post is estimating 250,000 riders will still descend on the small town.

Sturgis is about a 6-hour ride from Denver, but bikers from across the southwest will be passing through the city on their way to the rally. Because of that, CDOT, Colorado State Patrol and local police are increasing their DUI enforcement through Aug. 20, which is a few days after the rally ends.

“Our job is to improve the safety of Colorado’s roadways, but we can’t do it alone,” said Shoshana Lew, CDOT Executive Director. “Especially during the weeks of increased motorcycle traffic surrounding the Sturgis Rally, increased impaired driving enforcement with our partners across the state can help protect all motorists. Please do your part to drive safely.”

So far there have been 73 motorcycle-related deaths on Colorado’s roadways, a number CDOT says is 10% higher than at this point last year.

“Motorcyclists are already at a higher safety risk when they hit the road and riding impaired only increases that risk while also putting other motorists in danger,” said Colonel Matthew Packard, CSP chief. “While motorcyclists will be able to celebrate the 80th Annual Sturgis Rally as planned, we encourage anyone who consumes alcohol or marijuana to refrain from riding impaired.”