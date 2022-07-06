GEORGETOWN, Colo. (KDVR) — A car stopped by Colorado State Patrol Troopers led to what is believed to be the largest fentanyl seizure on any highway in the United States.

Troopers pulled over the car in Georgetown on June 20, according to CSP. They found 114 pounds of powdered fentanyl in the vehicle.

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, that amount of fentanyl could kill roughly 25 million people if each person consumed enough to be considered a lethal dose.

The seizure is one of many that have happened across Colorado. A recent report from the District of Colorado U.S. Attorney’s Office said law enforcement has seized 2,084,633 dosage units of fentanyl through the first five months of 2022. This is more than 400,000 more units seized than all of 2021.

On Wednesday, the DEA announced another seizure, totaling roughly 200,000 pills of fentanyl through a drug trafficking operation where eight people were indicted.