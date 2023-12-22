DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol is asking the public for help in a deadly hit-and-run investigation.

On Thursday around 7 p.m., a single rider on an electric scooter was traveling westbound on East 58th Avenue in Adams County, according to CSP.

When turning left onto Logan Court, CSP said he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on 58th Avenue.

The rider, a 28-year-old from Northglenn, was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. CSP said the vehicle involved fled the scene of the crash.

Now, CSP is looking for a 2004-2009 white Subaru Legacy Outback, with damage on the front left side of the hood and possibly the windshield. CSP believes the vehicle continued eastbound after the crash and turned either north or south at Washington Street.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Colorado State Patrol at 303-239-4501 and reference case 1D235246.