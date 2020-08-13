CSP searching for witnesses of road rage crash on I-25 near Mead

WELD COUNTY, Colo, (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol is looking for witnesses of a possible road rage incident on northbound I-25 near the town of Mead, on Tuesday about 1:05 p.m.

According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash involved two vehicles: a yellow 2006 Peterbilt semi truck, hauling a white trailer and a tan or beige 2002 Buick sedan. A 41-year-old woman passenger in the Buick sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Any witness who saw events leading up to the incident or the crash is asked to contact CSP at 303-239-4501, case #3A201083.

