CSP releases description of car involved in Fort Collins fatal hit-and-run

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – Colorado State Patrol (CSP) released a description of a car involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash near 2200 N. Shields St. that happened sometime between 8 p.m. on Wednesday night and 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

CSP said they are looking for a grey 2009/2010 Toyota Rav4 or similar vehicle. The vehicle should have heavy front right bumper and windshield damage.

If you see this vehicle or have information, you are asked to call 303-239-4501 and reference case number 3C211735.