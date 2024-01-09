DENVER (KDVR) — More than half of the emergency calls received by the Colorado State Patrol in 2023 were for road rage or aggressive driving.

Thanks to CSP’s *277 program that was implemented in 1998, Colorado drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians have been able to report thousands of “real-time” aggressive drivers to police.

According to data from CSP, in 2023, emergency dispatchers answered a total of 55,107 calls. Of those calls, 54%, 29,921, were related to road rage or aggressive driving.

While the overall number of calls declined by 4% from 2022, the percentage of road rage or aggressive drivers stayed the same at 54%.

CSP said the most notable behaviors of aggressive drivers are:

Excessive speeding

Tailgating

Honking in anger

Making angry gestures

Passing on the right

Showing a weapon

Weaving in and out of traffic

Getting out of the vehicle to confront another driver

“When a fellow motorist cuts you off, tailgates or makes a rude gesture, you may be tempted to respond in kind, but don’t. Anger can quickly turn to violence,” said Chief Matthew C. Packard with CSP in a release. “Your best response is to keep your cool, let the aggressive driver move on and do not engage. It’s simply not worth your energy or the risk.”

If you come across a driver exhibiting any of these behaviors, or one who is attempting to block another vehicle from changing lanes, pull over and call CSP at *277 immediately with a description and location of the car.