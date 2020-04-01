CSP looking for witnesses to fatal crash on I-76 near York Street

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol is looking for witnesses to a fatal crash that occurred on Interstate 76 in western Adams County Wednesday.

The crash happened on eastbound I-76 near York Street about 11:40 a.m.

According to CSP, the driver of a silver 2008 Mazda sedan was killed.

A 25-year-old man in a 2016 Chevrolet van was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A 49-year-old man in a 2016 Dodge pickup was uninjured.

Eastbound I-76 was closed following the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact CSP at 303-239-4501. Reference case number 1D201115.