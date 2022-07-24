Safety in the car with the example of a seated, belted teddy bear in the car (Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – Officials with the Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Department of Transportation are less than a day away from launching their summer campaign, “Click-It-or-Ticket,” which aims to minimize the number of fatalities that could have been prevented had proper seat belt safety practices been used.

From Monday, July 25 to Aug. 5, officials CSP will be focusing on getting those who are driving without a seatbelt cited for the violation. According to CDOT, 13.4% of Coloradans do not use a seatbelt, which is 4.4% higher than the national average.

CDOT also said that since the beginning of 2022, there have been 118 unbuckled roadway fatalities recorded across the state. To help put that figure in perspective, at this point last year, there were 113 deaths that could have been prevented by proper seat belt use.

“Seat belts are your best defense against unexpected hazards and other drivers. We enforce seat belt laws for every driver and passenger because your lives matter,” Chief of the Colorado State Patrol Col. Matthew C. Packard said.

Agencies that have given out the most citations so far in 2022

Castle Rock Police Department: 225

Colorado Springs Police Department: 212

Thornton Police Department: 190

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office: 157

In the other Click It or Ticket enforcement periods this year, 1,328 seat belt citations have been handed out to drivers across Colorado. A concerning 39 of those were in response to the improper restraining of children. According to CDOT’s statistics, 46% of children’s car seats in the state are improperly restrained.

“Not restraining yourself or your loved ones only enhances the chances that someone will be injured or killed in a crash,” CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk explained. “This summer, far too many people aren’t buckling up. We urge everyone to wear their seat belts and avoid the cost of a ticket.”

Since Click It or Ticket has been implemented in the state back in 2002, seatbelt use has risen from 72% to 86%.