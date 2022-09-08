EAGLE, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol wrote 11 summons for people speeding through a construction zone on Interstate 70 in just a little over an hour.

The CSP troop that covers Garfield, Eagle, Pitkin, Summit and Lake counties had a busy Wednesday night catching drivers who were speeding in a construction zone where one lane was closed on I-70.

According to CSP, troopers wrote 11 different summons to drivers who were speeding 25 mph over the limit. CSP reminds drivers to take it slow in cone zones.

All 11 summons were written in just one and a half hours.

Speeding at 24 mph or over will cost you $627.50.