JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run that happened Saturday afternoon on Lookout Mountain.

Investigators said two cyclists were struck and the driver of a green Ford Mustang fled the scene.

The two cyclists were hurt, one with serious and the other with minor injuries.

Investigators said the Mustang was later found, abandoned, but they have an idea who was responsible.

“I looked down and I could see there was a blue vehicle and a green vehicle,” Paul Mourer said.

Mourer was riding past another group of cyclists around a hairpin turn near where it happened.

“I yelled to them, hey watch out there’s some aggressive drivers down there,” Mourer said.

That didn’t stop one of those drivers from striking two cyclists on the road, driving toward Mourer after that happened.

“Then when I looked back I could see the green vehicle had a completely smashed windshield and was in the wrong lane of the roadway,” Mourer said.

It happened Saturday afternoon, Colorado State Patrol said one car slowed down and the green Ford Mustang behind it drove around in the opposite lane to pass it, striking both cyclists.

Mourer said he tried to get the driver to stop.

“I got off my bike and was waving at them and yelling ‘stop! stop!’ Maybe some things more aggressive than that,” Mourer said.

CSP said the cyclists had the right of way, adding to the frustration Mourer felt when he saw this happen.

“I threw my bike at their vehicle to try to disable it and they ran over my bike and continued up the road and that was the last I saw of them,” Mourer said.