CSP increasing use of airplanes to catch speeders in I-25 Gap Project

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – Big changes are coming to the Interstate 25 Gap Project area between Castle Rock and Monument to make the construction zone safer.

Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Department of Transportation are teaming up to cut down the number of crashes in the gap.

According to CSP, crashes have increased by 60 percent since construction began. CDOT says the leading causes are speeding and following too closely.

Beginning Thursday, CDOT is dropping the speed limit from 60 to 55 mph during peak travel periods, including rush hour and weekends.

They are also implementing a project operations center to cut emergency response time in half, from 40 minutes to 20 minutes.

Additionally, there will be an increased law enforcement presence to stop dangerous drivers.

“If you’ve driven the gap project you understand there’s probably not going to be a trooper sitting on the shoulder of the road. There’s no room for it,” CSP Maj. Tim Keeton said.

Instead, CSP will monitor traffic from the air. They have three airplanes with troopers as pilots that can detect drivers not following traffic laws.

“We’re literally able to watch over a several area stretch for speed, following too close, how they’re weaving in and out of traffic and they don’t even know that we’re there,” Trooper Josiah Ii told FOX31.

Although the planes aren’t easy to spot, CSP says they are not trying to hide from drivers.

“We want to get the word out because what we’re looking for is voluntary compliance,” Ii said.

If a CSP airplane catches a speeding or dangerous driver, the pilot can radio down to troopers waiting in patrol vehicles on the ground. A ticket for speeding within the gap project area can be up to $625.

“I want to be super clear about something. I don’t want your money. Colorado state patrol does not want your money. I want your safety,” Keeton said.