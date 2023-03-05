AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol said a 44-year-old man killed in a crash involving an Aurora Police officer did not yield to oncoming traffic when the crash happened.

According to CSP, the crash happened around 8:20 p.m. at the intersection of E. Bates Avenue and S. Chambers Road.

The 44-year-old man was driving a Toyota Corolla, and the officer was driving a marked police vehicle.

The police vehicle hit the passenger side of the Corolla and rolled after the crash.

Both were taken to the hospital. The officer was seriously injured but was expected to recover, while the 44-year-old man later died from his injuries.

The department said the officer was responding to a report of a suspicious person and did not have his lights and sirens on because it was a non-emergent call.

CSP was also investigating whether alcohol or drugs were present in the driver of the Corolla. His speed at the time of the crash was also being investigated.

The identity of the 44-year-old will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office. The identity of the officer was not yet available.

The crash was still under investigation by CSP, and the incident will also be investigated by the Aurora Police Department Bureau of Internal Affairs.

FOX31 will provide updates as they become available.