CSP said one rollover crash on Highway 119 was caused by an impaired driver and the other was the result of distracted driving. Oct. 3, 2021 (Photo credit: Colorado State Patrol)

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Colorado State Patrol worked to clear two rollover crashes that happened Sunday morning on Highway 119 near Black Hawk.

CSP said one crash was caused by an impaired driver and the other was the result of distracted driving.

Neither of the drivers was hurt.