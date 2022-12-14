COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — A pedestrian that was allegedly hit by an El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy vehicle has died, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

CSP said that around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 they were notified of the crash, which happened in the 2700 block of East Las Vegas Street.

CSP confirmed the pedestrian death to FOX21 News in Colorado Springs and stated that there were no other injuries reported. CSP is the investigating agency for this crash and will provide additional updates when available.

CSP asked the public to avoid the scene while the investigation continues, as roads near the area remain closed.

FOX21 News has a crew on the scene and will update this article once we know more.