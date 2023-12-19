DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado has seen an increase in people running red lights, stop signs and other traffic control devices, according to a release by Colorado State Patrol.

Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 10, 2023, CSP troopers issued 1,991 citations to people who ignored traffic control devices, 14.4% more than the 1,740 issued during the same period in 2022.

“Intersections are inherently dangerous places. If we see you make a reckless choice, don’t expect a warning,” CSP Chief Colonel Matthew C. Packard said in a release.

According to CSP, the peak days for citations were Monday and Tuesday, with Friday coming in third. Citations were also most common from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CSP also highlighted the danger of running red lights specifically, pointing to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that shows 1,109 people died in the U.S. in 2021 due to running red lights.

Of those, 44 deaths were in Colorado, the sixth-highest rate nationwide.

“If you are distracted behind the wheel or impatient and fail to obey a traffic control device, can you live with the consequence of harming your passenger or the pedestrian you failed to see?” Packard said.

The penalty for ignoring traffic control devices varies. For example, running a red light carries a $100 fine and a $10 surcharge, while ignoring a stop sign carries a $70 fine and a $10 surcharge.