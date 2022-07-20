DENVER (KDVR) — The state Capitol was evacuated due to a bomb threat but has since been cleared for reentry, the Colorado State Patrol said.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Capitol was evacuated while CSP and other officials investigated the authenticity of the threat. The call came in at approximately 12:30 p.m. from another agency, CSP said.

At 1:45 p.m., CSP said dogs and security swept the building and no threat was found. At that point, people were allowed back into the Captiol.

CSP Trooper Josh Lewis said he did not know how the threat was received, whether it was email, social media or phone call.

Lewis said CSP let people in the Capitol know of the threat and evacuation by going room to room, sending a reverse 911 and tweeting out the threat as quickly as possible.

Fortunately, it was not an overly busy day, as there were dozens of people evacuated but not as many as other times of the year, Lewis told FOX31.

This is a breaking story. New information will be added as it is received.