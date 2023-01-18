A Colorado State Patrol car was struck on C-470 Wednesday when roads were icy and slick. (Colorado State Patrol)

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado State Patrol car was wrecked after multiple crashes were reported on C-470 Wednesday.

Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as multiple inches of snow fell across the state and caused slushy and icy conditions on many major highways.

According to CSP, multiple crashes were reported at the bottom of the hill on C-470 westbound at Santa Fe. The interchange is near Chatfield Reservoir.

At around 8:45 a.m., a CSP trooper was covering a single-vehicle crash at the interchange when a patrol car was struck by passing vehicles.

Thankfully, CSP said no injuries were reported. However, troopers are reminding drivers to slow down and move over when approaching emergency lights that are red, blue and yellow.

This crash and the damage to the patrol car are more reminders of just how quickly things can change on the road, especially in adverse weather.

CSP offered one last tip to drivers out on the roads Wednesday, carefully downshift in snow and ice.