Deputy ambushed, shot multiple times; manhunt underway in Lincoln County

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol are searching for a suspect after a deputy was shot multiple times.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call of a theft in progress near US 40 and Highway 287 around 3 a.m.

A short time later, a deputy arrived and was ambushed. The deputy was shot multiple times and was able to call for help. Numerous agencies responded, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy was transported to a metro area hospital in an unknown condition.

It is unknown if the deputy was able to return fire. The suspect is still at large.

US 40 is closed due to police activity between Limon and Hugo.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.