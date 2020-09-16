‘CRUSH Walls’ street art festival in RiNo appreciated by artists, art lovers

DENVER (KDVR) — Dozens of local artists are painting more than 40 murals in the River North district in this year’s “CRUSH Walls” street art festival. This is one of the few public events in Denver that has not been canceled.

With the sun in the sky and the air filled with the scent of paint, local artists were in just about every nook and cranny in RiNo on Tuesday.

Tracy Weil, a painter and RiNo Arts District co-founder, was perched high on a lift, working on his contribution to the 11-year-old annual festival.

“CRUSH means ‘Creative Rituals Under Social Harmony,'” Weil said.

Weil is one of 72 artists that are creating their work on buildings, in alleys and on walls.

Overall, 730 applied for one of the coveted 72 paid positions to create the outdoor vertical art.

“CRUSH is really a freeform festival,” Weil said.

Subject matter is up to the artist in the almost uncensored event.

“There are some rules, I mean, no nudity, no offensive language, things like that,” Weil said.

Kristy and Dennis Bremner of Westminster have been attending for seven years now, and are happy it’s still happening.

“Absolutely, just one of the things we’ve had to look forward to,” Dennis Bremner said.