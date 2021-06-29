Crowds line the procession route for Officer Beesley

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) – Crowds of people lined the procession route as hundreds of law enforcement vehicles escorted Arvada Officer Gordon Beesley and his family to his funeral service.

Officer Beesley was shot and killed in Arvada just over a week ago.

“I’m very saddened by what happened,” said Joshua Weaver who came to show his respect. He brought two of his company’s tow trucks and flags to show support.

He and others parked on Highway 7 just off Interstate 25.

“He’s going to be greatly missed by a lot of people,” said Jamie Robledo who also stood along the procession route holding a flag. “I was security coordinator with Jeffco Schools and met Officer Beesley during that time period, and you know his motto was ‘see the good in every day’ and that’s just how I plan on moving forward.”

Many law enforcement families joined the crowd as well. Jennifer Gammel’s husband works for the Arapahoe County Sheriff’ Office. She and her children stood along the route with signs of support.

“We’re out here supporting my husband who is a part of the motorcade and to just be here for the Beesley family, let them know that we do care,” Gammel said.

As the procession rolled by, it was an emotional experience for the crowd.

“It hits very close to home. Our son is also a law enforcement officer, so this could be us at any time,” said Sheri Gurule. She and her husband feel the loss.

“I feel for the family. I feel for all the officers out there. There’s a lot of good officers out there that put their life on the line every day,” said Leonard Gurule.

Donations for Officer Beesley’s family are being accepted by the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation.