Crowds are back for the X Games in Aspen after pandemic off year

ASPEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Fans will be back for the Winter X Games in Aspen this year after the event barred crowds from gathering in 2021 due to the pandemic.

This marks the 21st consecutive year Aspen Skiing Company has hosted the games.

“We basically tee up Buttermilk entirely for this event that week,” Senior Vice President of Aspen Skiing Company John Rigney said. “I think it’s a perfect combo and recipe for any event venue.”

Rigney said the Saturday events are traditionally the single biggest occupancy event in Aspen, beating the Fourth of July and Christmas.

“This year, who really knows what’s going to happen,” Rigney said. “We’re planning to be busy. I think there’s a lot of pent-up demand for people to come out and watch these top-of-the-world athletes compete in Buttermilk.”

It’s also the first time the event is overlapping with Gay Ski Week in Aspen. The tradition has been going on for 45 years, and also brings a crowd to the high country community.

