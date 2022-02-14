Colorado AG cites mask company, $100K settlement reached

DENVER (KDVR) — A Colorado company marketing an ultraviolet mask will pay $100,000 to the state and provide refunds to backers after being cited by Attorney General Phil Weiser for not honoring a satisfaction guarantee.

The need for masks, as a key factor in protection against COVID-19, is fueling a lucrative new market. Weiser told FOX31 the company, Measure, Inc., which crowdfunded more than $4 million for its UV mask under the company name UM Systems, did not honor its satisfaction guarantee or provide refunds to backers.

The crowdfunding campaign was one of the most funded in the history of Kickstarter or Indiegogo with the company drawing 34,065 backers.

“Companies may try to market a product in a way that’s not true; we’re going to call them on that. If you’re saying your product is good to protect against COVID, it better actually do that,“ Weiser said.

The Problem Solvers found that as of the airing of this story on Feb. 13, the company website said the “UV mask is only intended for general protection against air pollution only.”

Weiser said the case not only sends a message to businesses but to consumers as well.

“If you’re a consumer and you get deceived, treated unfairly, we need to know about it,” he said.

FOX31 is still waiting for comment after reaching out to Measure Inc.

Weiser told FOX31 that as part of a settlement, the company will email those who backed the product and provide them with a form to request a refund without having to return the product. If refunds are not issued, the company will pay a $50,000 fine, in addition to the $100,000 paid to the state to cover costs.

To report illegal business practices, fraud, or scams visit StopFraudColorado.gov or call 800-222-4444.