AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s been nearly 10 years since 12 people lost their lives when a gunman in tactical gear opened fire at the Century 16 movie theater in Aurora, injuring 58 more.

Congressman Jason Crow will join survivors of the shooting and gun reform advocates to discuss how little gun legislation has moved in the decade since the shooting until a recent bipartisan reform bill was signed into law weeks ago.

Ahead of the anniversary of the shooting that happened on July 20, 2012, FOX31 sat down with the first responders leading command that night.

You can watch Crow and survivors’ remarks live at 12:15 p.m. on FOX31 NOW in the player above.