DENVER (KDVR) — A crook used his truck to break into a Cherry Creek couple’s garage while they were sleeping and it was all caught on camera.

In North Cherry Creek, a neighborhood where homes are fronted with fences, Ed and Julie Gendelman never imagined anything like this could happen in their camera-covered back alley.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Julie. “Not this. I mean, we read about a lot of things happening everywhere in the city, but this… this is purposeful, brazen, violent.”

From the suspect’s first canvas of the property to the full-on ramming, the footage, shared exclusively with the FOX31 Problem Solvers, captures it all.

The first clip shows a red truck with a black rack on the bed passing by in the alleyway around 3 a.m. as the Gendelmans are sleeping.

Then, about 20 minutes later, a man in a dark Reebok hoodie, jeans and mask walks by and turns right by the side of their garage where a camera is.

“He was obviously worried about Covid at three in the morning and in the back alley,” Ed said.

The same person is captured doing another walk-by before coming back in the red truck a couple of minutes later.

“He started to back up slowly and then you can see he accelerates and then, boom,” Julie siad.

The garage door came toppling down on their cars and the sound woke the couple up. The maneuver also ripped the entire metal motor for the garage door right off the wall.

“Whatever his purpose was, it’s not clear because you don’t wake people up and then try to steal something out of their garage,” Julie said.

The suspect then drove by again 12 minutes after ramming the garage and taking off. The Gendelmans, now awake this time, set off the alarm. The suspect didn’t get away with any of their property, but he did leave the couple feeling a lot of different emotions.

“Fear, fear and disbelief and confusion,” Julie said. “I mean, people have to watch out for each other because it can happen anywhere.”

Denver Police are asking anyone with information to contact our partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and the number is (720) 913-7867.