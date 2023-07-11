DENVER (KDVR) — Two Colorado-based footwear retailers have filed competing claims over trade secrets and intellectual property.

Crocs claims competitor stole trade secrets

According to a lawsuit filed on July 6 in federal court in Colorado, Crocs, founded in Boulder, is suing Denver-based rival Joybees over claims of misappropriation and use of Crocs’ trade secrets and other highly confidential information, which Crocs claimed was used to develop, manufacture and market “knockoff” products.

Joybees was launched by Kellen McCarvel in 2020. Kellen is the son of John McCarvel, who worked as Crocs’ chief operating officer and then as the CEO from 2010-2014. Kellen also worked in a midlevel management position at Crocs, according to Crocs’ complaint.

Crocs alleges that Kellen stole several thousand documents that contained highly confidential business information, as well as the contents of a Crocs email account, by downloading them onto a personal USB the day before he left the company.

This isn’t the first time Crocs has taken Joybees to court. On Oct. 22, 2021, Crocs filed an action against Kellen for breach of contract and theft of trade secrets.

According to Crocs’ complaint, the trade secrets obtained by Joybees helped the company accomplish in a few months what took Crocs nearly a decade.

Joybees files counterclaim

Just one day before Crocs filed its second claim against the Denver-based rival, Joybees filed a counterclaim on July 5.

In Joybees’ counterclaim, the company denies all claims made by Crocs.

The company claims Crocs uses its economic power to “unlawfully monopolize the United States market for injection-molded clogs,” which violates U.S. and state antitrust laws.

The counterclaim also alleges that “consumers have been deprived of the full benefits of competition in the relevant market, including increased choice, quality and innovation.”

Joybees alleges the company has suffered continued loss and damage because of Crocs. The alleged abuse of monopoly power cost Joybees an estimated loss of more than $1.6 million in annual revenue, the company claims.

Joybees is seeking a declaration from the Colorado court that the company’s products do not infringe on trademark or patent registration and that the company did not violate Crocs’ intellectual property protections.

In a statement obtained by Fox Business, Crocs said it will “protect and defend its intellectual property and proprietary information against third party theft and abuse.”