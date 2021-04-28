Crocs: How the pandemic reshaped work shoes

DENVER (KDVR) — If you consider yourself amongst the perforated sandal-donning community, you might be pleased to hear that your membership is growing.

Crocs Shoes shares jumped 16% on Tuesday after their first-quarter earnings were reported, revealing that the company made $98 million. Compare this to their earnings at the same point last year, which only reached $11 million, and it is apparent that the fashion trend has returned.

A national time-jump back towards the Croc-filled existence of the early 2000s has occurred and the shift towards remote work that coincided with the start of the pandemic is expected to be the source.

Credit: Chris Parente

Regardless of whom or what is worthy of carrying the blame, it is at least comforting to know that the country’s feet are more comfortable today than they were this time last year.