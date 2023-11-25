DENVER (KDVR) — The Eighth Judicial Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating the death of an inmate at the Larimer County Jail.

It started on Friday morning when the Johnstown Police Department arrested a man for felony drug charges. He was taken to a local hospital, where police said he was medically cleared for incarceration.

He was brought to the jail and began showing signs of a possible overdose during the booking process, police said, so he was taken back to a hospital.

Later that night, he was again medically discharged from the hospital and booked into the jail, according to a release from Larimer County.

Saturday afternoon around 1:30 p.m., a deputy found the inmate unresponsive in his cell. Medical staff started lifesaving efforts but he ultimately died.

He was the only person assigned to the cell and was alone, police said.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death and release his identity. The investigation is ongoing.