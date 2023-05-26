DENVER (KDVR) — Police need help identifying a man who was allegedly involved in a shooting at a Denver bar in the Westwood neighborhood.

According to the Denver Police Department, the shooting happened on May 21 just after 9:30 p.m. at the Boogie Down Bar and Grill in the 5100 block of Morrison Road.

The suspect was caught on camera holding out a gun and possibly aiming it at other patrons who were outside on the patio.

No injuries have been reported from this shooting.

Denver Police need help identifying the man pictured. He is wanted in connection to an alleged shooting at a Denver bar. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

Now, police want to identify the man in the video. He is described as the following:

White man

In his 30s

6 feet, 1 inch tall

Bald

Has tattoos on head, face, neck

Last seen wearing a gray “Champion” sweatshirt, blue jeans and gray/red shoes

Anyone who has information on this shooting or recognizes the suspect is asked to immediately contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.